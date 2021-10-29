TD Securities Lowers First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$43.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNLIF. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$39.09 target price (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.32.

First National Financial stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

