TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.600 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ~$1.60 EPS.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.11. 21,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,256. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.