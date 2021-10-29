Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THNPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

THNPF stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.