Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.83.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 117.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.86. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$16.24 and a 12-month high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

