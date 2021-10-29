Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.85.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.