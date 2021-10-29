Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.350-$16.450 EPS.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.22. 395,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day moving average of $432.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $304.58 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $522.25.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.