Teleflex Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

TFX opened at $347.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.73. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.36.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

