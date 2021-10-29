Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,184,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 85,642,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,964,000 after buying an additional 1,751,342 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,501,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 189.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 526,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 344,628 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 214.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 283,568 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

VIV opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

