Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLSYY. New Street Research lowered Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Telstra has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

