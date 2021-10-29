Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

TENB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. 4,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.71. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

