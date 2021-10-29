Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TER. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.33.

TER opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

