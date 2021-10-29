Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%.
Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.09. 24,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,154. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
Territorial Bancorp Company Profile
Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.
