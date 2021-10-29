Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780,234 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $71,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

