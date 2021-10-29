Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.35 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,490,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,696. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

