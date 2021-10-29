Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXRH stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 174,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

