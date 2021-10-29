Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 230.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

