Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGH opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 133,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Textainer Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.