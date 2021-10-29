Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,634,014,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $72.77 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

