Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Textron updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

NYSE:TXT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 1,066,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,209. Textron has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

