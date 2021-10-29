Textron (NYSE:TXT) PT Raised to $86.00 at Susquehanna

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.
TXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.
NYSE:TXT opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $75.59.
In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
