Textron (NYSE:TXT) PT Raised to $86.00 at Susquehanna

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

