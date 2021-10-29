The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 566,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 412,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAN opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $755.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

