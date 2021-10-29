The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

AAN stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 141,779 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 141.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

