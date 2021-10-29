The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.55. 365,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

