The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

CG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 2,320,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

