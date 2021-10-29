The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $34.04 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

