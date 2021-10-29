The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

The Chemours has raised its dividend payment by 733.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Chemours has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Chemours to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of The Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.