The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.240-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Coca-Cola also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.44.

KO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $56.37. 24,376,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,679,901. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

