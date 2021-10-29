The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRTG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 1,427,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The Coretec Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.