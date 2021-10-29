The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of EL opened at $325.50 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

