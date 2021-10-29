The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GRX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,450. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

