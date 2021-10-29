The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $42.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of HOOD opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

