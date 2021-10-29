The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on Orange in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.40 ($14.59).

Get Orange alerts:

Orange stock opened at €9.43 ($11.10) on Tuesday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day moving average is €9.87.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.