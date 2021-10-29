The Honest Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HNST) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 1st

The Honest’s (NASDAQ:HNST) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 1st. The Honest had issued 25,807,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $412,912,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of The Honest’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The Honest stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. The Honest has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

