The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interpublic's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. It's digital capabilities, diverse workforce and geographic reach offer a distinctive competitive advantage. It has been acquiring and investing in companies globally, in order to expand its product portfolio and adjust itself with the rapidly changing marketing services and media prospects. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks boosts investor confidence and positively impact the company's earnings per share. On the flip side, global presence makes Interpublic vulnerable to risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Client concentration and seasonality are other major concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

