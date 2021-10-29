The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.48 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

