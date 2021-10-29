The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 167,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

