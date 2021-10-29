The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

AWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

AWH opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.06. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

