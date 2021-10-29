The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

