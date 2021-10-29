The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $236,000 in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLBY shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $27.73 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810 over the last 90 days.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

