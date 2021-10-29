The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Pennant Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.92 million, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

