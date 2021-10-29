The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SGPYY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 5,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

