The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.19.

SHW stock opened at $321.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

