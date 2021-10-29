The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Loop Capital

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.19.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $321.42 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $323.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 214.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 72.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

