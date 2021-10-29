The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.35-$8.55 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.65.

SHW traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,412. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $323.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

