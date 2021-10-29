The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,157 shares of company stock worth $6,675,147. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.