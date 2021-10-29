TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 142.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.89. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXMD. Cowen cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

