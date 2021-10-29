Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $657.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $635.00 to $657.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TMO. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $618.84 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $627.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $243.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

