Thomas Keck Sells 18,052 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $1,108,657.20.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inherent Group LP lifted its position in StepStone Group by 3,024.6% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 945,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 465,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 443,358 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

