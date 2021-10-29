ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 9,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 582,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Specifically, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,450,414 shares of company stock worth $54,424,331 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $311,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

