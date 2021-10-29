thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.14 ($10.75) and last traded at €9.07 ($10.67). Approximately 2,235,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.84 ($10.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.40. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

